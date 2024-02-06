Prime Video today announced the premiere date of its upcoming Amazon Original Series, Love Storiyaan, a six-part heart-warming chronicle of real-life love stories, conceptualized by Somen Mishra. The series features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The stories have been skilfully captured through the lens of six directors – Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, Love Storiyaan is inspired by real-life stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

Karan Johar and Prime Video announce six-part series Love Storiyaan: “The series looks at love in all its forms”

“Love Storiyaan is a testament to Prime Video's unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of our audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts. This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings for its resonant storytelling.” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video. “India Love Project has been at the forefront of documenting incredible stories of real-life couples who have surmounted all possible challenges for their love, and we’re thrilled to immortalise their efforts with Love Storiyaan. The series also marks our first collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, further extending our incredibly successful partnership with Dharma Productions. Karan, Apoorva, Somen and each of the directors have breathed life into these special stories. We hope, this Valentine’s Day, they invoke the same feelings of hope, happiness and joy in our customers as they did for us.”

“Love Storiyaan for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary,” said Karan Johar, Dharmatic Entertainment. “Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and I am delighted that through Prime Video, whom we share a long-term association with, this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world.”

“At Dharmatic Entertainment, our goal has been to tell stories that not only entertain, but also connect with the audience at an emotional level, and Love Storiyaan promises to do just that!” said Apoorva Mehta, Dharmatic Entertainment. “We’ve been great fans of the work done by Priya, Samar and Niloufer at India Love Project, and as storytellers, we’re thrilled to be able to take these wonderful stories curated by them and share these with our viewers in such a beautiful and heartfelt manner. Each of the couples in this six-part series share a unique journey, which we have told through the lens of our six directors – each of whom have brought their own special flair to their stories. What makes this even more special for us, is that Love Storiyaan is our first original series with our long-time partners, Prime Video. We’re excited to take this labour of love to audiences in India and internationally.”

“Love Storiyaan is not just a series. At its core, it is a journey into the depths of human strength and emotional endurance. From the very beginning, our vision was to craft a series that transcends the conventional boundaries of storytelling. With each story being told by a director who has a personal connection to it, which has allowed them to bring in their own insights and nuances to each story,” said Somen Mishra, series conceptualizer and executive producer, Dharmatic Entertainment. “Much like its inspiration, India Love Project, Love Storiyaan is a celebration of love in its most authentic and diverse forms. We’re delighted by the support we’ve received from the team at India Love Project for the series and having a global service like Prime Video take it to viewers worldwide.”

