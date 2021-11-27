The Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim – The Final Truth was released yesterday, on Friday, November 26. The fans of Salman heaved a sigh of relief as the superstar has a very lengthy role in the film, putting to rest all rumours that he’ll be seen in an extended guest appearance. In fact, Bollywood Hungama had correctly reported just a few days ago that the actor has nearly an hour-long screen time in the film.

Similarly, last month, Bollywood Hungama had also informed viewers that Salman Khan had shot additional scenes in Antim – The Final Truth for three days in the first week of October. It has now come to light that one of the scenes that were additionally filmed was Salman’s powerful entry scene.

A source said, “The part where Rajveer Singh (the character played by Salman Khan) goes to the site where the girl was raped and where he asks why no one is ready to come forward as a witness was shot earlier. The scene where he goes to nab the culprit was the scene that was shot in October. Action director ANL Arasu was roped in for it. The final result has made everyone happy as it has turned out to be one of the best scenes in the film.”

Another change made was that KGF composer Ravi Basrur came on board to provide the background score. The source adds, “He also composed the exhilarating 'Koi Toh Aayega' song, which is like the theme song in the film. All these changes were made as the makers decided to go in for a theatrical release.”

Antim - The Final Truth is the official remake of the 2018 successful Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye also feature in the film along with a cameo by the director Mahesh Manjrekar himself.

