Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.11.2021 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sanjay Leela Bhansali keen to cast Ajay Devgn as Tansen in Baiju Bawra

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

While  Ranveer Singh has been   finalized  for  the  title  role in  Sanjay Leela  Bhansali’s next, the  other major male lead  character  in  the  film—that of the legendary  musician Tansen—is   yet to be finalized.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali keen to cast Ajay Devgn as Tansen in Baiju Bawra

One hears that Bhansali is  very keen to have Ajay Devgan in  Baiju Bawra.  But  the  matter  is  yet to reach  any  conclusion.

Says a  source, “Sanjay Bhansali first  needs  to flesh out the  role in accordance with Ajay Devgan’s star  power.”

But the  Ranveer-Devgan-Alia  trio  is  a surefire  hit at  the  boxoffice.

Also Read: Here’s why Sanjay Leela Bhansali postponed Gangubai Kathiawadi for RRR

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant poses…

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma…

Rannvijay Singha to host the first season of…

Bryan Adams gets hospitalized after testing…

Sidharth Shukla's family to release his…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor &…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification