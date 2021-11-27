While Ranveer Singh has been finalized for the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, the other major male lead character in the film—that of the legendary musician Tansen—is yet to be finalized.

One hears that Bhansali is very keen to have Ajay Devgan in Baiju Bawra. But the matter is yet to reach any conclusion.

Says a source, “Sanjay Bhansali first needs to flesh out the role in accordance with Ajay Devgan’s star power.”

But the Ranveer-Devgan-Alia trio is a surefire hit at the boxoffice.

