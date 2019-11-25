Ever since Brahmastra went on floors in 2018, not much has been known about the premise of this multi-starrer film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Recently it was revealed that all characters in the film have a mythological twist to them with Ranbir playing the role of Shiva, who has the power to emit fire from his hand, Alia as his love interest Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Shiva’s guru and Nagarjuna in a special role of an archaeologist, who is on mission of restoring an ancient temple in Varanasi.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the basic premise of Brahmastra, which is being planned a trilogy, revolves around the most powerful weapon of god called Brahmastra. “It’s an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva’s discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra,” revealed a source close to the development. Nagarjuna’s character plays a major role in finding the weapon when he is on his personal journey of temple restoration in Varanasi.

The film features Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar as the negative leads and even their character is on a hunt for the most powerful weapon. “It’s basically an adventurous fight between the good and evil to become the most powerful person in the world, with a lot of reference to the Indian mythological tales. The film is high on visual effects and scale, and people will get to know Ayan Mukerji’s vision once the teaser is unveiled next year,” the source added. All the principal characters of the film meet for the first time in Varanasi. “It is the place where action kicks off. The premise is like The Avengers franchise wherein the good and evil are on the hunt to collect something powerful, with the good going ahead with the intent to protect the world from destruction by evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra,” the source concluded.

Apart from the four leads, the movie also has Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance and King Khan recently shot for his cameo over a period of 7 to 8 days at Filmcity in Mumbai. Reportedly, even his character, which is high on VFX, plays an important role in carrying forward the story of Brahmastra. The film is gearing up for a summer 2020 release. The film has been shot for over 150 days as of now, with two minor schedules still remaining.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan begins the shoot for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection