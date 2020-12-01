Bollywood Hungama

Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late Saroj Khan; says it was her wish

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ace dance choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in July after a cardiac arrest. Now, filmmaker and National award-winning choreographer Remo D'Souza is keen on making a film on the life of the late Saroj Khan. He said that it was the late choreographer's wish.

Remo D’Souza keen on making a biopic on late Saroj Khan; says it was her wish

Talking to a news agency, Remo said that he had a long conversation with Saroj Khan once when she said that if someone were to make her biopic it would be him as he knows both dance and struggle.

Remo D'Souza said that Saroj Khan has seen him grow from a struggler to a choreographer that he is today, He said that they grew closer in the last few years and is fortunate to have worked with her on her last project which is the song ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ from the film Kalank which featured Khan's favourite Madhuri Dixit. Remo had assisted Khan with the technical aspect of the dance.

When Saroj Khan passed away, Remo took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of old pictures with the ace choreographer and penned a heartfelt note remebering her. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)


ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan get booked for reckless riding in Goa; their bikes seized

