Lillete Dubey to join Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in Qubool Hai 2.0

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lillete Dubey is the newest member to join Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti on the sets of the refreshed season of Qubool hai. The 66-year-old thespian and actress who used the lockdown for reflective thinking and distanced herself from social media will be portraying the character of Nilofer in the upcoming web-series. She will bring her magic to the smart screen in an enigmatic role as she unfurls some pivotal twists in the storyline. The timeless beauty was spotted doing a photoshoot with the ensemble cast today.

Lillete Dubey to join Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in Qubool Hai 2.0

The 10-episode romantic drama, titled Qubool Hai 2.0, will be centered around the lead couple Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui but will have a new premise. It is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions and is slated to release by early 2021.  Scheduled for a launch of Zee5 it will be fun to take viewers down memory lane and bring back the cult show in an all-new avatar.

Now let's just wait and watch if the snooping, suspicious and spiteful Nilofer turns out to be a thorn in the flesh of Asad and Zoya!

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti looks like a vision in white in these sun-kissed pictures

