Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.10.2020 | 9:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Remo D’Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan get booked for reckless riding in Goa; their bikes seized

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood choreographers Remo D'Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan, who have been vacationing in Goa, have booked for reckless driving on Atal Setu in Panaji. On October 1, Calangute Police issued summons to the two of them after a video of them went viral on social showcasing them riding bikes along with choreography Shakti Mohan. Both bikes have been reportedly seized.

Remo D'Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan get booked for reckless riding in Goa; their bikes seized

As per reports, the two-wheelers are prohibited over the Mandovi River bridge due to the high wind speed. When locals saw the video, they called it irresponsible behavior and shared it on social media tagging the DGP, Goa Police, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. On September 30, the video was deleted.

“Thanks, Goa for bringing traffic violations to notice. Recently two bikers were seen riding on Atal Setu which is closed to 2 wheelers. SP Traffic Dinraj Govekar took cognizance and not only identified and impounded the bikes but has summoned riders for legal action,” the DGP tweeted.

ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with Sushant Singh Rajput for a dance film

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar requests media to show…

Mukesh Khanna to revive Shaktimaan for…

“Please stop being so gullible” – Farhan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as the brand…

Ravi Kishan gets Y+ security after receiving…

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification