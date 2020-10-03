Bollywood choreographers Remo D'Souza and Salman Yusuff Khan, who have been vacationing in Goa, have booked for reckless driving on Atal Setu in Panaji. On October 1, Calangute Police issued summons to the two of them after a video of them went viral on social showcasing them riding bikes along with choreography Shakti Mohan. Both bikes have been reportedly seized.

As per reports, the two-wheelers are prohibited over the Mandovi River bridge due to the high wind speed. When locals saw the video, they called it irresponsible behavior and shared it on social media tagging the DGP, Goa Police, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. On September 30, the video was deleted.

“Thanks, Goa for bringing traffic violations to notice. Recently two bikers were seen riding on Atal Setu which is closed to 2 wheelers. SP Traffic Dinraj Govekar took cognizance and not only identified and impounded the bikes but has summoned riders for legal action,” the DGP tweeted.

Thanks #Goa for bringing traffic violations to notice. Recently two bikers were seen riding on Atal Setu which is closed to 2 wheelers. SP Traffic Dinraj Govekar took cognisance and not only identified and impounded the bikes but has summoned riders for legal action. #goapolice pic.twitter.com/FY2iMHXRWz — DGP_Goa (@DGP_Goa) October 1, 2020

