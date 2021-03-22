Bollywood Hungama

“I am recovering,” says Satish Kaushik

BySubhash K. Jha

Alarmist reports of Covid 19 having caught up with actor-director Satish Kaushik are firmly put to rest by him. When I reached out to my friend Satish on Monday morning he replied, “There is no need for alarm. I am feeling much better now. Everything is under control.”

Why was Satish shifted to a hospital after two days of quarantine at home? “Yes I’ve been shifted to Kokilaben. That is for the safety of my family. I’ve a little daughter at home. And for my proper clinical care, that’s all. By the grace of God and everybody’s good wishes I should be fine in three or four days.”

Satish was last seen on screen in the self-directed Kagaz, will turn 65 next month.

Also Read: Satish Kaushik hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19

