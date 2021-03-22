In the past few days, there has been a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra especially Mumbai. Now, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has also tested positive for the virus.

Kartik Aaryan who was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 of late took to his social media handle to inform his fans about testing positive. "Positive ho gaya. Dua Karo," he wrote informing his fans and followers.

Positive ho gaya ????????‍♂️

Dua karo ???????? pic.twitter.com/KULStQnkA2 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 22, 2021



Kartik had recently walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor was accompanied by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani on the ramp.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Satish Kaushik and Ashish Vidyarthi also tested positive for the virus in the last few weeks. Tara Sutaria had also tested positive a week ago, but has now tested negative.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan keeps his brand endorsements going, stays amongst the most prominent young stars

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.