Sanya feels that director Anurag Basu’s spontaneity and his dynamic approach has helped her break down certain kind of walls that may have pre-existed. Speaking about working with him, she averses that it’s been a riot shooting with him. “I really like this process as you have no idea where you are going with your character, or what scene you are going to shoot (on a particular day). It was wonderful for me because I love improvising with sir. This way in every scene we attempted something new and interesting. He told me, ‘ Kuch prep karke mat aana’ because he knows I love prepping. He told me not to do any rehearsals, and to just come to the sets. He is amazing at his job.”