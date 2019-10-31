With the variety of roles, she has played since her power-packed debut with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has proved that she is here to stay. Sanya is making a smooth transition from a talented, pretty face to a seasoned actress.
Sanya feels that director Anurag Basu’s spontaneity and his dynamic approach has helped her break down certain kind of walls that may have pre-existed. Speaking about working with him, she averses that it’s been a riot shooting with him. “I really like this process as you have no idea where you are going with your character, or what scene you are going to shoot (on a particular day). It was wonderful for me because I love improvising with sir. This way in every scene we attempted something new and interesting. He told me, ‘ Kuch prep karke mat aana’ because he knows I love prepping. He told me not to do any rehearsals, and to just come to the sets. He is amazing at his job.”
Sanya exudes a certain level of self-worth and confidence. She believes in seeping through the skin of the character and retaining the crux of it by relating it with the audiences.
Work-wise, Sanya is all elated to play Anupama Banerjee in her upcoming project Shakuntala Devi, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next.
Also Read: “I like to follow a routine like I have a proper morning routine that I do & it just keeps me on track” shares Sanya Malhotra on how routines are important for her