Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.10.2019 | 9:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

“I really like this process as you have no idea where are you going with your character,” says Sanya Malhotra on working with Anurag Basu

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
With the variety of roles, she has played since her power-packed debut with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has proved that she is here to stay. Sanya is making a smooth transition from a talented, pretty face to a seasoned actress.
"I really like this process as you have no idea where are you going with your character." Sanya Malhotra on working with Anurag Basu
Sanya feels that director Anurag Basu’s spontaneity and his dynamic approach has helped her break down certain kind of walls that may have pre-existed. Speaking about working with him, she averses that it’s been a riot shooting with him. “I really like this process as you have no idea where you are going with your character, or what scene you are going to shoot (on a particular day). It was wonderful for me because I love improvising with sir. This way in every scene we attempted something new and interesting. He told me, ‘ Kuch prep karke mat aana’ because he knows I love prepping. He told me not to do any rehearsals, and to just come to the sets. He is amazing at his job.”

 

Sanya exudes a certain level of self-worth and confidence.  She believes in seeping through the skin of the character and retaining the crux of it by relating it with the audiences.

Work-wise, Sanya is all elated to play Anupama Banerjee in her upcoming project Shakuntala Devi, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. Along with this, she will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled next opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Both films are slated to release early next.

Also Read: “I like to follow a routine like I have a proper morning routine that I do & it just keeps me on track” shares Sanya Malhotra on how routines are important for her

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

"I have always wanted my work to speak about…

Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari to release in…

REVEALED: This is when the video songs of…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to give fans a…

Rajkummar Rao reveals how his parents…

John Abraham gets gifted a Rs 30 lakh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification