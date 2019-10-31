Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.10.2019 | 11:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

“I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity,” says Bhumi Pednekar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most exciting young actors in Bollywood today, given her bold choice of movies and stand out performances. Bhumi has also, in every film, transformed herself and become the character that she was entrusted with. In Bala, she will be seen as a girl with a dark complexion and Bhumi says her choice of roles is directly linked towards raising a strong voice against societal prejudice and affecting social change.

"I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity," says Bhumi Pednekar

“This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin. But she is only broken and for the first time, she is hurt that the man she loves doesn’t love her because of the way she looks. But she is too strong to be affected by what he has to say and she brings about a change in him. And then I am doing something similar in Bala, where I am playing a dark-skinned girl. I am not a social activist, I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference,” Bhumi tells exclusively.

Bhumi opens up about the obsession that is prevalent among people for fair skin and calls it the total objectification of women. The versatile actress says, “There is definitely an obsession for fair skin. Period. As an actor, I feel I have enough power that people will listen to us. I mean it’s the most far reached visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society. Even what I did in Saand Ki Aankh is exactly that – it is a very strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders. Even in Toilet, I stood up for equality and the need for sanitation. But the idea is always to entertain your audiences while delivering a powerful social message.”

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar reveal they smoked hukkah for their Saand Ki Aankh roles

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff leaves for Serbia to shoot for…

Kareena Kapoor Khan to unveil the T20 World…

Arjun Mathur And Tannishtha Chatterjee to…

"I really like this process as you have no…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara…

Irrfan Khan starrer Madaari to release in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification