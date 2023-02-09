The real reason why Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal & Prithviraj were in Jaisalmer; and it was not for Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s wedding

A couple of days back, one of the most talked about marriage ceremonies happened in Jaisalmer, with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tying the knot. Well, while every media outlet ensured there was coverage of the mega event, a surprising fact was that a number of industry folk were spotted at the airport. In fact, spotting names like Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and even Kamal Haasan, left everyone wondering why half of the South Film Industry and a chunk of Bollywood had descended on Jaisalmer.

The real reason why Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal & Prithviraj were in Jaisalmer; and it was not for Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s wedding

Interestingly, all of them were in the city just two days after Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding at the same venue. Well, here is the truth… K Madhavan, president of the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, and his wife had invited the entire South film fraternity and some from Bollywood too, for the couple’s Shashti Poorthi, the traditional Tamilian undertaking of marriage vows a second time at the age of 60.

I wonder why the film fraternity was being so secretive about it!

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding: Karan Johar pens a note for newlyweds: ‘Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.