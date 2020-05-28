Raveena Tandon is leaving no stone unturned to do her bit for the world in these challenging times of COVID - 19. The actress has been involved with various campaigns to help the underprivileged in society and continues to send out positive messages on her social media handle. In the past, Raveena has hosted a virtual music concert to pay tribute to frontline workers battling the coronavirus. Presented by Lions International, a leading service organization, the same encouraged individuals to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund.

Interestingly, since May 28th marks 'World Hunger Day', Tandon has joined hands for a special initiative called 'Know Hunger' which will help feed millions of children and their families across India with The Akshaya Patra Foundation. Several underprivileged kids continue to battle hunger and inadequate nutrition caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and in such times we have Raveena Tandon showing her solid support by becoming a part of this special digital show for a leading entertainment channel. Present as one of the esteemed guests, the stunner aims to inspire Indians all across to do their bit.

Opening up about the initiative, Raveena Tandon said, "It really breaks my heart to learn and accept the fact that there are millions of Indians who aren't as privileged as some of us. They don't have a family, a house to live, and something as basic as everyday meals. I feel it's everyone's responsibility to do as much possible in their own capacity. I've always believed in supporting whoever is in need of help, as a citizen of India, I feel it's my duty to do the same."

