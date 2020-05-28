Bollywood Hungama

Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar joins hands with UNICEF to promote menstrual hygiene

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar will be promoting the need to educate girls with all information on maintaining hygiene, constructing adequate sanitation facilities, and providing quick access to feminine hygiene products. The former Miss World has been roped in by UNICEF to spread this awareness because she runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene called Project Shakti that works tirelessly across several states of India.

Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar joins hands with UNICEF to promote menstrual hygiene

Manushi, who is participating in the UNICEF global initiative called the Red Dot Challenge – a symbol adopted by the world body to depict menstrual cycle, says, “Menstruation is still a taboo and we will have to work hard towards ensuring that every girl, every woman in every corner of our country is safe.”

She adds, “Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their period. There still is silence and misinformation. We have come a long way but a lot still needs to be done. We all need to contribute towards raising awareness on this. I’m proud and honoured to be associated with UNICEF for this novel initiative that aims at debunking misinformation, taboos and also raise awareness on this critical issue.”

The beauty queen turned actor will debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated big ticket venture called Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be playing the royal princess Sanyogita, whose tales of beauty mesmerised an entire nation.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar joins Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Rohit Sharma for a global campaign against coronavirus

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

