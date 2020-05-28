Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.05.2020 | 12:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Devoleena Bhattacharjee contributes to the Assam Relief Fund

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has donated to Assam Relief Fund and took to Twitter to announce the same. Assam along with some other north-eastern areas have been hit with Cyclone Amphan, leading to massive storms and floods in the area. The actress hails from Assam and has stepped up to help out her people.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee contributes to the Assam Relied Fund

She has donated Rs. 73,000 to the relief fund and is hoping that other will also step forward to help those affected by the cyclone. Even though a lot of people were evacuated before the cylcone hit, the aftermath has been devastating. Take a look at the tweet that mentioned about her contribution to the cause.

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee says this is the fourth time in the last five months that she is quarantined

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan's Natkhat to have its world…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered…

Vidya Balan unveils the first look of her…

From providing essential supplies to…

Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium set…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification