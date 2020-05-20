Bollywood Hungama

Raveena Tandon shoots for PM-Cares fund show with social distancing, says “waiting for this to pass”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India battles an unprecedented crisis and the national lockdown is at place for two months now, we are eagerly waiting for things to regain normalcy. How the film industry's way of functioning in the post Covid-19 era is going to change, is also something that is being discussed. Actor Raveena Tandon, who recently shot something, lived the difference herself and one can assume she did not like it.

Raveena took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene photo of herself, standing in front of the mirror. "Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund. Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens. Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass," she wrote.


A few weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan also shot the promo of KBC amid the lock-down. A couple of days back, we saw Akshay Kumar shooting for an ad at his residence. Looks like work from home is becoming a thing for actors as well.

All entertainment shoots are paused for over two months now. Film bodies, meanwhile, have requested the Government to allow them to finish post-production of films that are already shot.

