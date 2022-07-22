Rashmika Mandanna is currently the talk of the town with the actress also prepping for her Bollywood films. The actress has been shooting for her films in multiple languages and is now heading to Delhi for the shoot of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. However, the actress will be visiting the capital for the first time.

Rashmika Mandanna to visit New Delhi for the first time for the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

A source close to the actress revealed, "This is the first time Rashmika will be visiting Delhi for the shoot of Animal and other work commitments. She is excited about the shoot and wants to explore the city and meet her fans. Due to her busy schedule, she could never visit Delhi but now she will be there for the shoot and her fans will be equally excited to have her in the capital city." The source went on to add, "Rashmika will be travelling to Delhi on July 26 and will be there for a couple of days."

While on the work front, apart from Animal, Rashmika will be making her much awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel to Pushpa i.e. Pushpa 2, under her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Thalapatty Vijay.

