Silvostyle by PNG has announced it has signed Rasha Thadani, as the new face for its upcoming campaigns. The grand reveal with the latest campaign for the brand marks a significant moment in the brand's journey, since, it is their very first in India to sign Rasha. Rasha will soon be making her acting debut in Bollywood, and the brand believes that she brings a unique blend of talent, grace, and charisma to Silvostyle by PNG.

In a statement released by them, it said, “Rasha Thadani embodies the very essence of Silvostyle, inheriting not just charm and poise but also a deep appreciation for its unique jewellery. She, who already enjoys a strong fan base on social media, especially amongst GenZ is one of the most anticipated debutantes this year! Rasha Thadani will be contributing to the brand's initiatives, aligning seamlessly with the belief that jewellery can be a powerful tool for self-expression, especially for the youth.”

“As a fresh face in the industry, Rasha Thadani brings a youthful energy that resonates with the dynamic spirit of Silvostyle and the mystery of the unknown. Her innate fashion sense and ability to effortlessly blend traditional and modern elements make her an ideal face for Silvostyle which speaks young, contemporary and pop culture promising to captivate the hearts of jewellery enthusiasts nationwide,” revealed the statement.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani shared her thoughts as she takes on the role of the new face for Silvostyle as she added, "Silvostyle by PNG is a young brand, focusing on style, oomph and attitude! I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with them and represent a brand which deeply connects with my personal sense of style. Each piece tells a story, and I am honoured to be the storyteller in their campaigns!"

Dr. Saurabh Gagdil, Promoter, Silvostyle by PNG said, “Rasha is a mirror image of Raveena. (Rasha is the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon )She is extremely talented, youthful and has an air of mystery around her. Her style, her engagement with our target audience and her pulse matching the frequency of pop culture today are a perfect match for us. We are very excited to have her on board with us because we believe that she connects with GenZ better than most! She is smart, fun and extremely sincere, all of which are qualities that we admire. We are looking forward to a long association with her.”

The brand is led by its promoter, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil and caters to the fashion sensibilities of the young and beautiful.

