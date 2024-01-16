comscore
Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to star in The Sabarmati Report; all set to release on May 3, 2024

The film will be released on the big screens on 3rd May 2024. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Balaji Motion Pictures is gearing up for their next with Vikir Films, titled, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The story of which is penned by Aseem Arrora. The film is helmed by director Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the popular web series Grahan. The film will be released on the big screens on 3rd May 2024.

The Sabarmati Report looks exciting on the cast front, with performers like Vikrant Massey, who gave a winning performance in the widely acclaimed film 12th Fail' Raashii Khanna who stole the limelight with her performance in Farzi, and Ridhi Dogra, who featured in two blockbusters of the last year, Tiger 3 and Jawan respectively.

The film is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, in The Sabarmati Report.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

