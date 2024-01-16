Abhishek Kapoor recently garnered eyeballs for his much awaited next since it marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgun and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. While the film, co-starring Ajay Devgn too continues to remain untitled, the filmmaker has already decided to jump onto another intriguing venture. Sources close to him revealed that the filmmaker has currently kick started work on his next directorial which his titled Sharaabi.

Abhishek Kapoor’s next film Sharaabi to have a personal connection, reveals sources

Known for films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che!, Kedarnath, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor has always expressed his interest towards new age concepts and storylines that resonate and attract the younger generation. We hear that he aims to continue his love for such kind of cinema even in his forthcoming projects. Although not much has been revealed about this film, it is expected to have a personal touch. For the unversed, quite some time back, Abhishek Kapoor was one of the few filmmakers who pledged sobriety and we hear that his upcoming film holds that personal dimension.

Speaking about his journey towards sobriety in an earlier post, he had written, “Almost 4 years since I Quit drinking alcohol. Hardest and the most important decision of my life. God knows the relationships is destroyed and opportunities are lost while often making an ass of myself in many a drunken benders.” “As a young man I didn’t know better but what’s important is to make the change when the realisation dawns. Sometimes one must destroy oneself only to rise again #4yearssober #sobriety #onedayatatime #papagotgrit,” he added.

Not just that, movie buffs would be aware that a film by the same was released in1984 featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and fans wonder if this one too has a potential connection with the iconic drama. With Kapoor concluding the shooting phase of the untitled film with Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, followed by the announcement of Sharaabi, fans cannot wait as to what more the filmmaker has in store for them in 2024!

