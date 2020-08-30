Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI officials unconvinced of two answers by Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Friday, the CBI interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for nearly 10 hours. The actress who is also the prime accused was summoned on Saturday for a second round of questioning. 

Reportedly, the Central agency was not satisfied with the answers Chakraborty gave for a few questions and wanted more details on the last hours leading to Sushant's death. The reports further state that Chakraborty was asked 50 questions and the CBI was not convinced with answers for two of the questions. They want to know if the couple broke up on June 8 and if yes, the reason for the same. The officials, reportedly, were not satisfied with the answers they got. 

Chakraborty revealed that Sushant checked up on her through her brother Showik after she left hisapartment on June 8. However, the officials want to know why she did not check up on him after leaving his house. 

The CBI questioned Rhea in the presence of her brother Showik Chakraborty. 

ALSO READ: Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s comment on delay in clarification of #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

