Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Cirkus will have a Christmas release worldwide. The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on 23rd December 2022. The director took to his social media to announce the release date of this much awaited film.

Commenting on the development Rohit Shetty shares, “Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There’s no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere.”

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus to release on December 23, 2022; first look poster confirms double role

The show is set to roll this Christmas!

Cirkus releasing in cinemas worldwide in December 2022.#CirkusThisChristmas @RSPicturez @TSeries pic.twitter.com/F1JyahiPQx — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) May 10, 2022

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents Cirkus produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release on 23rd December 2022.

