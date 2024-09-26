comscore
Ranveer Singh to resume Aditya Dhar’s directorial in November after Thailand shoot schedule

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh currently seems to be on a paternity break after the arrival of his first child with wife Deepika Padukone. The doting father is expected to be spending time with his baby girl and his wife and will be resuming work in the next couple of months. Reports have suggested that the actor, who completed the shoot of his next, the untitled Aditya Dhar’s directorial in Thailand, will be resuming the shoot of the same in early November.

A source close to the development confirmed the details and added, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule”.

The film features a stellar cast of Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna with the names of the female cast under wraps. The announcement of having these actors together for the first time has created a buzz throughout the industry and amongst fans. Although details about the film are kept under wraps, reports suggest that the film is adrenaline-pumping action drama featuring the actor as an undercover agent. Recently, the actor piqued interest of social media users by sharing a video of his physical transformation and it is being said that the actor is beefing up his body for this forthcoming entertainer.

We hear that audiences are eager to witness Ranveer’s acting prowess as he is expected to portray a never-seen-before character in this gritty narrative. It  is also being said that filmmaker Aditya Dhar is pulling out all the stops to present a grand big-screen vision after Uri.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh stuns with jaw-dropping bearded transformation

