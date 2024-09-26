CBFC tells Bombay HC that a certificate for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency can be issued if cuts suggested by its revising committee are made.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday, September 26, that Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency could receive its certification if specific cuts recommended by its revising committee are implemented. The film, originally slated for a September 6 release, has faced delays due to an ongoing battle with the censor board over certification.

Legal Struggles and Allegations Against CBFC In Emergency Controversy

Kangana Ranaut, who directed and co-produced Emergency while also playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accused the CBFC of stalling the film’s certification process in a deliberate effort to delay its release. The biographical drama has been embroiled in controversy, with some Sikh organizations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that the movie misrepresents the community and distorts historical facts.

In response, a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed frustration at the CBFC for not taking timely action. Last week, the bench stated that the board "cannot sit on the fence" and must make a decision, as further delay could restrict freedom of speech and expression. The court set a deadline for the CBFC to decide by September 25.

CBFC’s Stand in Court For Issuing Certificate To Emergency

On September 26, when asked by the Bombay High Court whether there was any update, CBFC's counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, confirmed that the revising committee had concluded. "The committee has suggested some cuts before the certificate can be issued and the movie can be released," Chandrachud told the court. Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the co-producer of Emergency, requested time to decide whether the cuts would be accepted.

Emergency Controversy Over Delay

Zee Entertainment Enterprises had earlier filed a plea with the Bombay High Court, urging the CBFC to issue the certificate for the film. The production house alleged that the certificate was complete but was being withheld, suggesting political interference as the cause. Zee Entertainment pointed to the upcoming elections in Haryana as a possible reason for the delay. However, the court questioned this claim, given Ranaut's affiliation as a BJP MP, making the political angle unclear.

Hearing to Continue

The court has now scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 30, providing Zee Entertainment Enterprises time to review the cuts suggested by the CBFC. The decision on whether the film Emergency will proceed to release with or without the cuts remains to be seen.

