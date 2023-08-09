comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar shoot cameo in Aryan Khan's web series Stardom

Ranveer will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom along with Karan Johar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It’s been two weeks since the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And both the director and actor are already back to work. Ranveer, who announced his next Don 3 today, will be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom along with Karan Johar. Ranbir Kapoor reportedly will also make an appearance.

As per a report in Mid-Day, the duo shot an elaborate party sequence on August 7, 2023. A source from the unit revealed, “Karan and Ranveer reported on the set around 2 pm. The duo shot for a grand party sequence at Imperial Palace Hotel in Goregaon. The filming went on for the next eight hours, with the cast and crew calling it a day only by 10 pm.”

The principal shoot for Aryan Khan’s debut directorial began in June 2023 and he plans to wrap it up by November of this year. The six-part series will dive into the fictionalized account of the Hindi film industry. Led by Laksh Lalwani, the shooting was done at a Bandra bungalow.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will next helm an action project. However, he has many projects in the pipeline as a producer. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will next headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

