Karan Johar will also be presented with an award for his journey as a filmmaker in the same festival.

Karan Johar’s 25th year as a filmmaker has turned out to be a pleasant one for him, what with the success of his latest directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But there is more to it. Recently it was announced that the head honcho of Dharma Productions will be honoured at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) through an award for his contribution as a filmmaker. It is now learnt that Karan will also be having an in-depth conversation about his journey in the world of films at the same festival.

Karan Johar to engage in an in-depth conversation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on his 25 years as filmmaker

“Scheduled to take place on August 10, 2023, at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this reflective chat promises to delve into the depths of Karan Johar’s journey throughout the years. The discussion will encapsulate his creative evolution, cinematic achievements, and the transformative impact he has had on the Indian film landscape. It is an exceptional opportunity for attendees to gain insight into the mind of a master storyteller who has redefined the very essence of filmmaking,” said an official note from the organizers.

Sharing his happiness at the honour he will be receiving at IFFM, Karan said in a statement, “I am deeply humbled and honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, commemorating 25 years of my journey in Indian cinema. It’s been an incredible ride, filled with moments of creativity, collaboration, and the sheer joy of storytelling. I am excited to engage in a reflective conversation, sharing insights into my experiences, challenges, and the evolution of my cinematic vision. This occasion holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the recognition of my contributions to the industry. Indian cinema has been my passion, and I look forward to celebrating this milestone with fellow filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the audience. Here’s to the magic of movies and the power of storytelling!”

Mitu Bhaomick Lage, the Festival Director, added, “Karan Johar’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of inspiring. His cinematic creations have touched the hearts of millions, and his legacy is an integral part of Indian cinema’s vibrant narrative. We are honored to have him grace our festival and share his insights with the audience.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to 20 in Melbourne, Australia.

