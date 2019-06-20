Parineeti Chopra to be the new face of Avon’s True Make-up Range!

Parineeti Chopra has given some stellar performance in the past right from her debut in Ishaqzaade. Apart from her amazing acting skills, her fans can’t stop gushing about how flawless she looks in every single picture of hers. She has already endorsed a few big brands in the past, and now, she is all set to become the new face of Avon’s True Make-up Range!

When enquired about this collaboration, she said, “There are too many rules defining beauty by the society. Avon defines the norms of society and urges everybody to feel their best and helps you to feel great about yourself. It is an honour to collaborate with a brand that has respected women for so many years. I love embracing my individual beauty and encourage all girls to do the same. I love being creative with different looks based on my mood, so being able to also express myself freely with Avon True will be fun”.

“Democratising beauty and freedom of expression are at the heart of Avon. We believe in beauty for all: anyone anywhere should be able to feel confident and express themselves. For more than six decades AVON has been improving the lives of women globally and supporting causes that matter to women the most like breast cancer awareness and gender-based violence. We wanted a personality who could emulate our practices. Parineeti has always chosen strong, off-beat film roles, and has a unique personal style sense. She has always been vocal about social issues and she resonates with our brand philosophy and attitude towards beauty. We are happy to have her as the brand ambassador of AVON True”, said Swati Jain, Marketing Director, AVON India.

On the work front, Parineeti will start shooting for her upcoming biopic on Saina Nehwal in October and has been rigorously training to ace the sport for the film. She will also star in the remake of The Girl On A Train.

