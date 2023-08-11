She did not reveal it during Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway promotions as it would have been deemed as a promotional tactic.

Rani Mukerji attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to conduct an exclusive masterclass on her illustrious journey in the world of cinema. The special event took place on August 10th, 2023. During the conversation, the actress revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2020 and she did not reveal it during Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway promotions as it would have been deemed as a promotional tactic.

Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020: “I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy”

As quoted by Business Today, at the masterclass, Rani said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because, in today’s world, every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani reached out to her 10 days after her miscarriage with the script of the film. “After I lost my baby, Nikhil (Advani) would have called me probably like 10 days later. He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through,” she said.

She revealed that neither the producer nor director Ashima Chibber are aware of her miscarriage. “When they see this interview, they will be quite shocked,” she said.

Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra. The couple welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

