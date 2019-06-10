Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.06.2019 | 12:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Veteran actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Girish Karnad was a renowned actor, director, and an author in the Hindi and Kannada cinema. He had been recognised for most of his work in the past four decades. We, at Bollywood Hungama, are extremely sad to report that the veteran actor and director passed away this morning. There have been no reports regarding the cause of his demise and we are still awaiting the details.

Veteran actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81

His recent role in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai had been widely appreciated by his fans and that was also his last on-screen appearance. He had also authored books like Tughlaq and Hayvadan. His contribution in both Kannada and Hindi industry has garnered him a lot of respect and appreciation. He had also been awarded by the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan titles by the Government Of India. Even though his choice of language was Kannada, his plays were adapted in English and Hindi as well.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Girish Karnad. The film industry truly lost a gem today.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away

PM Narendra Modi pens a heartfelt letter to…

Vivek Oberoi gets police protection after…

Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani, rubbishes…

Zee Studios to release late Sridevi starrer…

Sridevi’s first death anniversary a muted…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification