Ranbir Kapoor to endorse Aditya Roy Kapur’s clothing brand

BySubhash K. Jha

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to launch his own brand of menswear. These clothes will reflect his personality: casual, comfortable and cool. And who better qualified than Ranbir Kapoor to endorse Aditya’s clothes? The two have been close friends since they worked together in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

“Not close in the way that Ranbir and Ayan are. Aditya and Ranbir don’t meet socially or talk to one another regularly. But there is a certain bonding between them that cannot be denied. When Aditya decided to launch his clothing brand his first choice was Ranbir as the brand ambassador. Ranbir immediately said yes,” a source informs.

Ranbir and Aditya had played best friends in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani who drift apart after Ranbir’s priorities in life undergo a change.

