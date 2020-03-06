Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Thappad is making headlines everywhere with all the appreciation that it is receiving. From the critics to the audience and the industry, everyone is all praise for the significant subject that it has brought to the fore. To the list, United Nations Women India is the most recent addition as they are all set to hold a special screening of Thappad for their ambassadors as well as delegates.

Looking at the phenomenal response and appreciation the film is receiving, UN Women India reached out to the makers for this association on the relevant of the subject that the storyline addresses. The organisation will be holding the special screening around Women’s day.

The film hit the theatres last week on 28th February and is raking in all the praises- from the critics to the government making it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to the industry peers hailing it as the most important film of the year 2020.

Thappad is produced by Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Bhushan Sudesh Kumar, and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha, starring Taapsee Pannu and is running successfully in theatres.