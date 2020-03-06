Bollywood Hungama

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Instagram debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The diva of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has maintained a distance from social media, will make her Instagram debut on Friday, March 6. The actress has always stayed away from the world of social media but her fanclubs have constantly been a huge support to her.

Now, ahead of Women's Day, the actress will make her debut on Instagram. When asked why the sudden change of heart, she said that she has always maintained the notion of never say never. The actress said that she didn't want to get addicted to likes on pictures of sharing details from her life on Instagram. But, she realised she has to the change with time.

Interestingly, the actress will use the precious handle @kareenakapoorkhan that was used by her managers and has over 72,000 followers. She will personalize it.

Well, everyone is glued to Instagram and keeping an eye on her first post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be starring in Angrezi Medium which is releasing on March 13, 2020.

