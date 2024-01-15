comscore
Vikrant Massey set to reunite with Ektaa R Kapoor for Ranjan Chandel's next film: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vikrant Massey set to reunite with Ektaa R Kapoor for Ranjan Chandel’s next film: Report 

The upcoming film is said to be a political thriller. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In the wake of the triumphant box office reception of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is riding high on success. Currently basking in the film's success, Massey has carefully selected his next venture – a yet-to-be-titled political thriller produced by the prolific Ektaa R Kapoor.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vikrant Massey has officially signed on for Ekta R Kapoor's ambitious project, a gripping political thriller inspired by a shocking true story from the early 2000s that sent shockwaves across the nation, reshaping India's political landscape. Renowned director Ranjan Chandel, known for his work on the acclaimed digital series Grahan, is set to helm the project.

Despite numerous debates surrounding the historical event over the years, no filmmaker has dared to bring it to the silver screen. Ekta R Kapoor, known for her fearless approach to storytelling, has taken the plunge, determined to showcase this untold story to the world. A source close to the development reveals, "Ekta R Kapoor is excited to bring forth this story to the big screen. While there have been several debates on the episode over the years, none has braved to make a film on this subject."

With the script ready and Vikrant Massey expressing shock at its intensity during the narration, the political thriller promises to be as hard-hitting as it gets. The script not only excites Massey creatively but also taps into his desire to deliver another strong and layered performance. Multiple meetings between Vikrant, Ekta, and director Ranjan Chandel have paved the way for the film to commence shooting in the coming months.

Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, will produce the movie, along with Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan (Vikir Films). Aseem Arora takes credit for the compelling storyline. While the casting process for other characters is underway, an official announcement regarding the film, the real-life event it is based on, and the full cast is imminent. Director Ranjan Chandel has already initiated pre-production activities, with acting workshops set to begin shortly.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

