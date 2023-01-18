Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be attached to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which will be released next week. Now, we have learnt about the length of the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. A fun-packed trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be three-minutes-twenty-six-seconds long.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer to be 3-minutes-26-seconds long

Speaking of the upcoming film, the Luv Ranjan directorial is extensively shot in Delhi and a major part of the film has also been shot in Spain. Sharing the details of the same, a source from the production says, “As the film essentially revolves around romance and celebrates two people falling in love, with a twist, we needed a scenic setting and backdrop to make it picture perfect.”

The source further added, “After scouting for multiple locations, the team settled in for the stunning locations in Spain, the results of which have come out so beautiful. The audiences will not only fall in love with the debonair pair of Ranbir and Shradha but also with the picturesque locales that will light up the big screen.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come together in theatres; trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to be attached with Pathaan

More Pages: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.