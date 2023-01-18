Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media handle and announced that The Kashmir Files will be re-releasing on January 19.

In a surprising and unexpected move, director Vivek Agnihotri has decided to re-release his historic hit The Kashmir Files on January 19, six days ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-vaunted hysterically hyped Pathaan. This could prove a serious setback for Yash Raj films who had planned a solo Republic-Day weekend release for Pathaan months in advance.

The Kashmir Files to re-release six days before the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan on January 19 to mark 33 years of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Announcing the re-release of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on January 19, - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in the span of a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW.

The return of The Kashmir Files six days ahead of Pathaan cannot be taken lightly. Agnihotri’s provocative political drama earned more than Rs. 340 crores worldwide when it was first released on March 11, 2022. The film has the staunch support of a huge section of Indian audiences who will now go back to see The Kashmir Files. Interestingly, this is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film is being re-released within one year of its original release.

For the uninitiated, Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal in association with Zee studios have given all-time blockbuster movies last year. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files captured attention from all around the globe and won hearts in 2022, there are viewers who have missed out on the film’s big screen experience.

