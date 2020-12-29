Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.12.2020 | 12:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19; says can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who had started shooting for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Today, Rakul shared that she has tested negative and has recovered from the virus.

Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19; says can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity

Taking to her social media handle, she thanked her fans for pouring in good wishes and love. “Happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions," her statement read.


Just a week ago, Rakul had informed through social media that she has tested positive. Her statement read, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you And please stay safe.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in MayDay, Attack and Sardar and Grandsons.

ALSO READ: NBSA directs three news channels to air apology to Rakul Preet Singh on Dec 17; directs other national news channels to take down reports

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Blind goes on…

Parineeti Chopra to reunite with The Girl On…

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's…

Irrfan Khan to be seen on the silver screen…

Sandeepa Dhar to feature in a special song…

Sonu Sood to be honoured with Humanitarian…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification