Amitabh Bachchan to play family patriarch in Sooraj Barjatya’s next?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has many projects releasing in 2021. The actor, who recovered from COVID-19 a few months ago, is currently hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Now, it's been learnt that Amitabh Bachchan is set to play family patriarch in Sooraj Barjatya's next.

Amitabh Bachchan to play family patriarch in Sooraj Barjatya's next?

According to a report in a daily, the actor is collaborating with Rajshri Productions. Barjatya narrated the script earlier this year and Big B loved it. The plan is to kick off the project after Amitabh Bachchan completes the shooting of Ajay Devgn's MayDay. Both the parties are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has an array of projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's next.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his failed attempt at replicating Michael Jackson; Ranveer Singh comments

