Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God to release on July 29, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much-anticipated film Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to bring you joy next year. This hilarious slice of life film with a message will release on 29th July 2022.

Director Indra Kumar's refreshing and relatable story in Thank God will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message at the end.


A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release on 29th July, 2022.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna to star in Dharma Productions' first action franchise film

