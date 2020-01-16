It was with considerable excitement that Priyanka Chopra had last year announced a bio-pic on Osho Rajneesh’s trusted lieutenant and right-hand woman Ma Sheela. Often known as the power behind the throne, Ma Sheela makes for fascinating bio-pic material. And when Priyanka announced her decision to play Ma Sheela in a film to be directed by the Oscar winning director Barry Levinson our curiosity was piqued.

Not much has been heard of that project since its announcement a year back. Sources say Priyanka is right now looking at starting a family and another film. Also, Ma Sheela is way too controversial and allegedly wants creative control over Ms Chopra-Jonas’ project.

So where does that leave Ma Sheela? In the hands of Karan Johar, perhaps? The enterprising Karan had interviewed Ma Sheela recently for Netflix. One doesn’t know when that interview would be aired since Karan received a flurry of flak for fraternizing with the controversial lady.

In the meanwhile Netflix has also announced a documentary on Ma Sheela along with Karan Johar as co-producer.

In fact Karan Johar’s fascination with Ma Sheela and her mentor Rajneesh seems relentless. He was all set to produce a film on Rajneesh to be directed by Shakun Batra, Aamir Khan was to play the controversial Rajneesh while Karan Johar’s blue-eyed girl Alia Bhatt was all set to portray Ma Sheela.

That project too was aborted. So is there a jinx on all films pertaining to Osho and his beloved disciple? We wouldn’t really know until Priyanka officially relinquishes the right to make the film on Ma Sheela.

