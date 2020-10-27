Rajkummar Rao has two films lined up for release in November- Chhalaang and Ludo. He also wrapped up the shooting of Roohi Afzana but there has been no update on its release yet. Meanwhile, the actor is all set to start shooting for a new film this Friday in Chandigarh.

The film directed by Gujarati director Abhishek Jain will mark his Hindi debut. The yet-untitled film will see Raj and Kriti Sanon as orphans who decide to adopt parents. Reportedly, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia who will be seen as the older couple. As per reports, the entire team will be flying to Chandigarh as it will be a start-to-finish schedule.

Rajkummar will then start the New Year with the film Badhaai Do taking forward the Badhaai Ho franchise. Reportedly, he will be seen playing a cop while lead actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as a PT teacher who aspires to represent India in handball.

From March, the actor will start shooting for the remake of Dharmendra starrer 1975 film Chupke Chupke. The makers will be finalising the rest of the cast by December. Post this he will start shooting for the film HIT, which is the remake of a Telugu film.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao dons the hat of a die-hard fan of Mithun Chakraborty in Anurag Basu’s Ludo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.