Of late, there have been some conflicting reports on Saif Ali Khan moving out of Mumbai to live with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in his sprawling palace in Pataudi (Madhya Pradesh). However, in a conversation with this writer Saif denies any such plans.

Says the actor, “There are no plans to move out of Mumbai right now! I love this city that has given me everything. I also love being in Pataudi which is the most relaxing and beautiful place in this world. Maybe when I’m older I will spend more time there. But not in the near future. At this time my work and whole life is in Mumbai.”

Saif says Mumbai is where his heart and home are. “I love this city! It has given me everything and is truly the city of dreams. The best and most artistic film minds are gathered here and it is the office of my ambitions. My kids, Tim (Taimur)’s school, my sisters, and whole world is here.”

In an interview that appeared in a Mumbai tabloid last week Saif is quoted as saying he was looking at Pataudi as his prospective residence.

