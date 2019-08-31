Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.08.2019 | 8:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Rajkummar Rao – Nushrat Bharucha starrer Turram Khan to release on Jan 31, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In September last year we had reported that Rajkummar Rao would be reuniting with his Love Sex Aur Dokha co-star Nushrat Bharucha for the film Turram Khan. Directed by Hansal Mehta the film is being produced by Ajay Devgn and is said to be a social comedy drama. Now we hear that the makers of film which went on floors in November last year have locked a release date for it as well.

Rajkummar Rao – Nushrat Bharucha starrer Turram Khan to release on Jan 31, 2020

Making the announcement of the release of Turram Khan the producers shared the news today, making Rajkummar Rao’s birthday that much more special for the actor. As per the announcement Turram Khan will release on January 31, 2020. Sharing the same on Twitter Hansal Mehta posted, “Special people, a special film and a special day.  Here’s wishing our very own @RajkummarRao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together @TurramKhan will release on January 31, 2020. @NushratBharucha”.

As for the film, Turram Khan is being produced by ADFFilms and Luv Films and presented by T-Series.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha learns North Indian dialect from her Turram Khan co-star Rajkummar Rao!

More Pages: Turram Khan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Patralekhaa posts a heartfelt birthday…

Nushrat Bharucha to star in a music video…

Nushrat Bharucha opens up about reports of…

“Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann…

Nushrat Bharucha is glad she’s not addressed…

Ajay Devgn joins the club of the owners of…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification