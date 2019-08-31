Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are prepping to perfect their dance moves for the remake of Coolie No. 1. The duo has been spotted frequently at the dance rehearsals with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Varun even took to his Instagram to post a picture with him. They are working tirelessly for their upcoming peppy track and if the sources are to be believed, we might know what the song is.

They have started shooting for the song and it is an iconic track performed by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, ‘Husn Hai Suhana’. The song is still one of the grooviest tracks we have ever come across and was released during the era of great music. Sara and Varun have been rehearsing for the same song since the past few weeks and it might just be a party number, like the original.

Coolie No. 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

