Check out: Anushka Sharma to play a cop

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma is known to surprise us with her brilliant performances in films. She has essayed extremely difficult characters on screen with élan and is a hugely acclaimed artist. From playing a blood-thirsty demon and a possessed young girl in Pari to playing a village girl with skilled hands in Sui Dhaaga, she has wowed audiences with her recent projects.

One look at her endorsements and we also find Anushka pushing the envelope to become a character. She has played a triple role of a grandmother, mother, and daughter in a recent commercial too! This time, we have got hold of Anushka’s cop avatar in one of her next ads and it’s sure to get her admirers excited.

“Anushka dons the cop uniform and she will raid a house of a suspect in this ad. It’s a hilarious ad and Anushka’s comic timing is as always, absolutely spot on. We will see Anushka in a comic avatar after some time and she is sure to win hearts. It’s a fun, quirky ad that will leave you in splits because of Anushka’s brilliant portrayal of a policewoman,” informs a source.

