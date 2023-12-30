The actor is known to be a perfectionist and devotes his time to skills he always wanted to learn.

Over the past couple of years, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has picked up several hobbies to up his skills. The actor is known to be a perfectionist and devotes his time to skills he always wanted to learn. In recent times, the actor has been learning classical music and ensures to practice daily.

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

According to a report in Etimes, a source revealed, “Aamir devotes one hour every day to his singing. He is religiously doing his riyaz and learning from a classical music teacher.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with the wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan, who is getting married to fitness trainer Nuphur Shikhare. She is tying the knot on January 3, 2023. This will be followed by two receptions. He is also focusing on his personal life as he was recently stationed in Chennai to look after his ailing mother.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which will be headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He is also set to star in Sitare Zameen Par.

