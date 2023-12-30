comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.12.2023 | 10:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

The actor is known to be a perfectionist and devotes his time to skills he always wanted to learn.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past couple of years, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has picked up several hobbies to up his skills. The actor is known to be a perfectionist and devotes his time to skills he always wanted to learn. In recent times, the actor has been learning classical music and ensures to practice daily.

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes one hour every day for practice: Report

According to a report in Etimes, a source revealed, “Aamir devotes one hour every day to his singing. He is religiously doing his riyaz and learning from a classical music teacher.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is busy with the wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan, who is getting married to fitness trainer Nuphur Shikhare. She is tying the knot on January 3, 2023. This will be followed by two receptions. He is also focusing on his personal life as he was recently stationed in Chennai to look after his ailing mother.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which will be headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. He is also set to star in Sitare Zameen Par.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare set for 2 glitzy receptions: Report

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone becomes brand ambassador…

Varun Dhawan's Dulhania 3 to go on floors in…

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare set for 2 glitzy…

Gadar 2: Premiere of Sunny Deol starrer on…

Akshay Kumar joins the ISPL as co-owner of…

Hina Khan gets hospitalised due to high…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification