Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 5:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rajesh Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

All set to be seen on Excuse Me, Madam, Rajesh Kumar had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor is known for his role as Rosesh in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and is still appreciated for his performances. As per the reports, he had tested positive but was asymptomatic and after taking advice from the medical experts, Rajesh was quarantined at home.

Rajesh Kumar tests negative for COVID-19

He recently took to his Instagram stories to inform his fans that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He wrote, “After keeping too much of positive attitude towards COVID finally I am negative…thanks to all of you for keeping me n my family in your prayers...” In his conversation with another portal, he further informed that being a COVID Warrior has taught him to look at the brighter side of life.

The actor had been taking the prescribed medicines under the guidance of the doctors and had recently started shooting for his new show.

Also Read: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Special Court to pass order on Rhea…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Rhea Chakraborty tells the court she was…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification