Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 5:49 PM IST

Surekha Sikri has not been responding sufficiently to the treatment, informs hospital authority

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesterday, Surekha Sikri, the veteran actress was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she suffered a brain stroke. The actress has given multiple gripping performances in both the television and film industry. Known to be one of the finest actresses in the industry, the news surely left her fans and colleagues unsettled. A daily reached out to the hospital for more information regarding her health and they informed that she has not been responding as desired to the treatments.

Surekha Sikhri has not been responding sufficiently to the treatment, informs hospital authority

According to the reports, Surekha Sikri suffers from clots in the brain caused due to the stroke which will require to be removed via medicines. She also has an accumulation of fluids in her lungs. While the nurse taking care of Surekha Sikri informed that she is fine, upon inquiry, it was reported that her response to stimuli has not been up to the mark.

Wishing Surekha Sikri a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes a speedy recovery to his Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri

Tags : , , ,

