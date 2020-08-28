Bollywood Hungama

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajesh Kumar has won our hearts with his performance as Rosesh in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. From his poems to his comic timings, the actor has always managed to put a smile on our faces with his performances in shows like Baa Bahu Aur Baby and more. He had only recently started shooting for his new show, Excuse Me, Madam, and has tested positive for Coronavirus as per reports.

Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

This show marks his comeback on television and the show has recently launched. If the reports are to be believed, then Rajesh Kumar is asymptomatic and has been quarantining at home for now while maintaining all the precautions necessary. His co-star, Nyra Banerjee, was apparently unaware of the actor testing positive for Coronavirus. But, she has not had any scenes with Rajesh in close proximity and says it has been a long time since she shot with him.

Wishing Rajesh Kumar a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Rajesh Kumar spreads awareness about Coronavirus as his iconic character Rosesh Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

