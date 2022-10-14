Celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen often make headlines for their relationship. Earlier, the couple announced separation. However, then after a few months, they decided to work out all the differences in their marriage. Amidst this, there are a couple of reports making rounds stating that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Rajeev Sen blocks wife Charu Asopa on social media; latter says, ‘Have no clue what he is doing’

While the reports are no less than speculation, Charu has finally broken her silence on the matter. To know about the truth behind the matter, Hindustan Times reached out to Asopa and requested her to shed some light on it. In a shocking revelation, she said that it is in fact Rajeev who has blocked her.

Charu said, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Speaking her mind on the reconciliation of their marriage, she added, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi diya tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

On the other hand, ETimes has also published a report on the matter quoting a source. According to an ETimes report, Charu and Rajeev have yet again unfollowed each other on social media. The duo has even deleted all the photos with each other that they shared recently.

The report stated, “Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hail.” It is worth mentioning that both of them have removed each other’s pictures and videos from their respective Instagram handles.

In the now-deleted post, Charu had written, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

