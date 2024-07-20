Rajeev Khandelwal bags Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar’s next; to be seen in an Indiana Jones-styled character in Disney+ Hotstar show

It’s the season of Aditya Sarpotdar. Last month, he set the box office on fire with his horror comedy, Munjya. Last week, he presented another film in this genre, Kakuda, on OTT. And now, it has come to light that he has already started work on his next venture and it stars Rajeev Khandelwal.

During an interaction with Mid-Day, the dashing actor revealed that he has bagged the talented filmmaker’s web series which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It is untitled at present and is an adaptation of the Marathi novel ‘Pratipashchandra’.

Rajeev Khandelwal, in this interview, shared his excitement about working with Aditya Sarpotdar, “There are people who want to bring another side to you [on screen]. Aditya is one of them. In this series, he will perform more than us because it’s all about storytelling. I keep telling him, ‘You had Munjya and Kakuda. Now, make this as big as Munjya’.”

In another interview with Times Now in June, Rajeev Khandelwal shared more details on the show, “It's a very interesting series. The closest parallel I can think of is Indiana Jones.”

Written by Dr Prakash Suryakant Koyade, ‘Pratipashchandra’ is described as the ‘first Shivaji-era historical mystery novel’. It’s about a secret that was meticulously hidden by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his intelligence chief Bahirji Naik. This profound secret is guarded even today by eight bodyguards of the great king. The book’s description further states that it ‘connects the fourteenth century, seventeenth century, and twenty-first century’.

Rajeev Khandelwal was recently seen in the quirky web series Showtime, based on the film industry. The actor played the role of an arrogant superstar named Armaan Singh in this show which was also released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking of Aditya Sarpotdar’s recent works, Munjyastarred Sharvari and Abhay Verma. It is a part of the Maddock Cinematic Universe and thus has a connection with Bhediyaand Stree. Kakuda, which was released on Zee 5, starred Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

